Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.65

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 97593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on Caesars Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.97.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 269,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,427,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,007,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 102,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

