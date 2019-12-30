Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM):

12/25/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/23/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/13/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

12/3/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

11/14/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/1/2019 – Cal-Maine Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CALM stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.40. 2,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,307. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Get Cal-Maine Foods Inc alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after purchasing an additional 335,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,902,000 after purchasing an additional 776,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 583,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.