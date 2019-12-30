CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. First Analysis lowered CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of CAMP opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,732,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 246,612 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 273,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

