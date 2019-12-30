Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$38.00 and last traded at C$38.00, approximately 330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calian Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $301.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.52, for a total transaction of C$113,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$641,704.68. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.82, for a total value of C$194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,514,523.48. Insiders sold a total of 19,634 shares of company stock worth $761,168 in the last 90 days.

Calian Group Company Profile (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

