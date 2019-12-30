Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

CALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 2,396,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $7,980,295.05. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,598,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $4,157,340.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,404,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,700,668. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,298 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

