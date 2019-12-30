Callisto Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80,160.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, OOOBTC and Exrates. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $80,160.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.01797669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062991 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,283,924,505 coins and its circulating supply is 2,237,921,055 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

