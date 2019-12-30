Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 113,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,462,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 309.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 768,763 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,112,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 491.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,101,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

