Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in December

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 363,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $395.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camtek will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

