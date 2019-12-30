Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.73

Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.73 and last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 669.17, a current ratio of 669.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The firm has a market cap of $544.47 million and a PE ratio of 22.76.

About Canadian General Inv (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

