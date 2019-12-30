Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $112.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

