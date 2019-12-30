Cappasity (CAPP) One Day Volume Tops $60,913.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. Cappasity has a total market cap of $632,848.00 and approximately $60,913.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

