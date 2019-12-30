Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Price Down 41.1%

Shares of Cardero Resource Corp (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) fell 41.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States; Organullo property comprising 8 mineral claims in Salta Province, Argentina; and Mina Angela property located in Chubut Province, Argentina, as well as holds an interest in Silver Queen located in Arizona through staking.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.