Carebit (CARE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. Carebit has a market capitalization of $10,441.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carebit has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010683 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003010 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006197 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Carebit

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 147,625,987 coins and its circulating supply is 143,232,907 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org.

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

