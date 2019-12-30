CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Down 6.0% in December

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 18,470,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $2,222,111.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,950.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,089,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,748,000 after purchasing an additional 100,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 10,954.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,567 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,466,000. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,220,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,039,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

