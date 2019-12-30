Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) shot up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.37 ($0.26), 3,091,812 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,850,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.36 ($0.26).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83.

About Carnarvon Petroleum (ASX:CVN)

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Phoenix project located in the Bedout Sub-basin within the greater Roebuck Basin; Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

