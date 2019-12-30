Cashaa Market Capitalization Hits $4.01 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 42.6% higher against the dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $461.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00190443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.01304637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

