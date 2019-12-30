Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSTL. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

