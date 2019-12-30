Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 4.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) traded up 4.3% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castle Biosciences traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $35.46, 3,402 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 109,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSTL. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

