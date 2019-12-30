Castle (CSTL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Castle has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $77,440.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00045896 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00585777 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000925 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,250,063 coins and its circulating supply is 15,861,353 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.