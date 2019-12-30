Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $8.95 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $387.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.38. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

