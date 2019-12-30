Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Catchmark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 491,671 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

