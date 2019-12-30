Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

NYSE CATO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. Cato has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.52 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,666,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cato by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,868 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cato by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,536,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

