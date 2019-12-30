cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in cbdMD stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.54% of cbdMD worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.59 on Monday. cbdMD has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.24.

YCBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

