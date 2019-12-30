CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Short Interest Up 9.0% in December

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,710,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 38,250,000 shares. Currently, 26.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

NYSE CBL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.07. 2,237,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. CBL & Associates Properties has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $183.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.41.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 38,013 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

