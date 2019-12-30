CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

CBTX has a payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CBTX to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $30.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CBTX had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $38.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $279,894.65. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

