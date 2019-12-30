CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $61,079.00 and $13,092.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00032217 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003900 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000735 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

