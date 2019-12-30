CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,597.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CDK Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CDK Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after buying an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CDK Global by 9.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CDK Global by 92.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.71 on Monday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

