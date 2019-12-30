CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also commented on CDK. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $130,315. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 855,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 298,332 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 124,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

