Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 916,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 975,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 406,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,892,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Celestica by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,861,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 676,951 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,587,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,951 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celestica by 1,631.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,165,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,516 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,156,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 66,122 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

