Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $31.41 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

