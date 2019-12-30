Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Up 13.7% in December

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 20.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Cerus has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cerus’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

