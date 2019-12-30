CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82, 6,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.