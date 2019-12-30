Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.72 Million

Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce sales of $383.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.89 million and the highest is $390.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $290.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price target on Chart Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 451.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 95,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 78,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

