Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $78.52 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpa purchased 5,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Childrens Place by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Childrens Place by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Childrens Place by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.