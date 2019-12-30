China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) Short Interest Update

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 603,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CBPO opened at $116.24 on Monday. China Biologic Products has a 1 year low of $73.00 and a 1 year high of $119.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.15.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CBPO. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 446.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in China Biologic Products by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

