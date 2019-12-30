Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $3.09. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $800.00 to $970.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $797.00 to $831.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $845.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.10.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $1,817,744. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $836.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,505. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $799.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $791.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.08 and a 52 week high of $857.90.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

