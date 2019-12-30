Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $263.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 137.97%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chromadex will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Chromadex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex in the third quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 377.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 35,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 169.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 97,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chromadex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

