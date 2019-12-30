Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Update

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Shares of CMPR opened at $126.38 on Monday. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.29.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Cimpress had a return on equity of 173.17% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPR. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cimpress by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cimpress by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

