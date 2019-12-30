Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Short Interest Down 10.3% in December

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $104.23 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.