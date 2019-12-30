Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.61

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.61 and last traded at $83.44, with a volume of 13150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 12,521 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $910,401.91. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 11,591 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $837,333.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $3,429,133. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 287,332 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,724,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

