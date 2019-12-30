Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 677,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $352.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLW. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, insider Harrison David bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

