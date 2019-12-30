Clipper Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.97 Million (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $29.50 million and $7.97 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.39 or 0.06097444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037064 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

