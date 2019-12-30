Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,493.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,493.25 ($19.64).

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,511 ($19.88) to GBX 1,393 ($18.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.21) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total transaction of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Also, insider Preben Prebensen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,443 ($18.98), for a total transaction of £2,164,500 ($2,847,277.03). Insiders sold 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096 over the last three months.

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,611 ($21.19) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,506.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,405.60. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,209 ($15.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,663 ($21.88). The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

