Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NET stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $60,419,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $13,928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.