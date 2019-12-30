CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 9,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 581,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

CNHI stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

