Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,236. 10.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,496 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,423,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $65.63 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.57.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 406.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

