CoinUs Price Tops $0.0003 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 76.1% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $106,977.00 and $1,464.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoinUs Token Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

