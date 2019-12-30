Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 16.7%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 225,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 214,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Colorado Resources Company Profile (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

