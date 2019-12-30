Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.20

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.83 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 19.93%.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $100,678.75. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 971.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

