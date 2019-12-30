Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Update

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,656. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $9.21.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.